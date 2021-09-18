Russia organizes another charter flight to bring its citizens back from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Klavdiya Romakayeva

The Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan has organized another export flight, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal.

According to the information, 177 passengers departed from the international airport of Turkmenabat by flight S78536 of Siberia Airlines to Moscow.

The Boeing 737-83N board arrived at Domodedovo airport at 14:40 Moscow time.

It is noted that this was the 21st export flight organized by the Russian Embassy since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 20 it was reported that flight 8536 of the Russian airline S7, organized by the Russian embassy, ​​departed from Turkmenabat to Moscow. Then 173 passengers departed from the international airport of Turkmenabat by S7 flight.

As a reminder, regular flights with Russia were suspended in March 2020.

