Russia’s KAMAZ eyes to increase number of service centers in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Russia’s KAMAZ PJSC intends to open three more service centers in Turkmenistan till late 2021, Trend reports with reference to the "Golden Age" online newspaper.

KAMAZ also intends to launch the production of special equipment in Turkmenistan next year.

The project for organizing the production of special equipment was discussed at a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Director General of KAMAZ Sergey Kogogin.

The assembly building based on the service center in Ashgabat is planned to be built and commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2022.

KAMAZ PJSC has supplied more than 11,000 vehicles to Turkmenistan during the period of cooperation with the country.

The Training and Service Center of the company has been operating in Ashgabat since 2008.