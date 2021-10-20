Iran bans local companies from entering Karabakh illegally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian citizens and trucks must respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and not go to the Azerbaijani city of Lachin and the Karabakh region via Armenia, which was started in a letter from the Iranian Roads and Transport Organization to Iranian international transport companies, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The letter states that the entry of citizens of foreign countries outside the official border crossings established by the laws of Azerbaijan is considered a violation of the borders of Azerbaijan, and therefore these individuals are responsible

"Moreover, Iranian international transport companies should not sign any trade contract with the Karabakh of Azerbaijan, prepare documents related to cargo transportation, and should not transport cargo," stated in the letter.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur