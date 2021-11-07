Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan look to sign agreements in transport sector (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are planning to sign intergovernmental agreements in the field of transport, Kyrgyz Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliyev told Trend on Nov. 7.

According to Osmonaliyev, during a video conference between representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, draft intergovernmental agreements on international road and air traffic, the resumption of the flights on Baku-Bishkek route, including other directions, as well as issues of developing cooperation in the sphere of transport communications.

"Besides, we discussed the issues of increasing the quotas for forms of permits for bilateral transit transportation by road, exchange of experience with the Azerbaijani side on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project [Middle Corridor]," he said.

The similar mechanism of operational interaction is planned to be organized between other interested structures of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, added the diplomat.

