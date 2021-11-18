Iran’s IAC shares data on cargo transportation via Iranian airports

Transport 18 November 2021 14:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s IAC shares data on cargo transportation via Iranian airports
Swedish, Azerbaijani FMs hold phone talks Politics 14:42
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 14:42
Georgia discloses its top money outflow destination countries Georgia 14:36
Iran’s IAC shares data on cargo transportation via Iranian airports Transport 14:35
TBC Capital insights: What comprises the backbone of Uzbekistan's economy? Uzbekistan 14:33
Azerbaijan reveals number of children with cardiovascular diseases operated on Society 14:33
Azerbaijan interested in purchasing fire-fighting equipment from Russia Economy 14:28
Azerbaijan always gives special support to Turkish athletes - 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships participant Society 14:28
Russia records another 37,374 coronavirus cases Russia 14:20
Eurostat discloses volume of Austria’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:18
Finalists named in tumbling competitions among women within 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 14:14
Turkish company eyes launching co-op with Azerbaijan in Karabakh on cartography Economy 14:14
Volume France’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 13:47
Uzbekistan and Russia sign agreements on bilateral co-op Uzbekistan 13:46
Azerbaijan still has problems regarding protection of children rights - head of state committee Society 13:44
COVID-19 pandemic shows that children's rights - global issue, Regional Dev’t NGO claims Society 13:40
World Bank supports Georgia in implementing significant reforms Georgia 13:38
Baku reveals women’s tumbling teams reaching finals within 35th FIG World Championships Society 13:36
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Yalova port Turkey 13:36
Iran's exports from North Khorasan Province continue to grow Business 13:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 20 Oil&Gas 13:23
IMF shares outlook on Kazakhstan’s economic recovery Kazakhstan 13:16
Passenger transportation via Iranian airports up Transport 13:15
Value from saving electricity at peak times becoming greater - IEA Oil&Gas 13:12
Volume of chemical production in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 13:10
Lithuania to donate COVID-19 vaccine doses to Georgia Georgia 13:09
Energy efficiency provides more jobs than any other clean energy technology Oil&Gas 12:54
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 12:54
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Belgium in 9M2021 Turkey 12:54
Kazakhstan, Russia to negotiate on gas prices, pipeline construction - Energy Ministry Kazakhstan 12:53
State Exchange of Turkmenistan reveals number of transactions for November 10-17 Turkmenistan 12:53
Turkey reveals data on cargo traffic via local ports from China in 9M2021 Turkey 12:53
Final energy consumption to fall over decade amid efficiency measures Oil&Gas 12:49
World to become one-third more energy-efficient to 2030 Oil&Gas 12:38
Baku holds V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children (PHOTO) Society 12:32
Azerbaijani parliament discloses dates for next regular meetings Politics 12:32
Turkish lira's rate to Azerbaijani manat decreases to record level Business 12:31
Azerbaijan prepares project to support investments in liberated territories Business 12:31
Azerbaijan reveals main priorities for restoration of liberated territories Economy 12:31
Iran discloses amount of money paid to tea farmers Business 12:30
Oil at 6-week low as China readies crude oil reserve release Oil&Gas 12:22
Formation of our children as individuals loyal to our national values, high moral standards is of exceptional importance - President Aliyev Politics 12:09
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Azerbaijan down in 10M2021 Turkey 12:05
Turkey shares data on cargo shipping via local ports from Algeria for 9M2021 Turkey 12:05
Number of planes flying over Iran increasing Transport 12:04
Iran’s GTC sees increase in volume of wheat sold to flour factories Business 12:04
Azerbaijan's economy minister, regional vice president of WB discuss co-op issues (PHOTO) Economy 12:04
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 12:03
Turkey reveals data on cargo traffic via Izmir port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:03
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 18 Georgia 11:42
President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 5th National Children's Forum Politics 11:41
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region Politics 11:26
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to buy equipment from UAE company Turkmenistan 11:24
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Economy 11:18
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to Tax Code Economy 11:18
Azerbaijan to launch production of LED lamps for first time Economy 11:17
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA receives number of applications from businessmen related to Karabakh region Economy 11:16
Baku Higher Oil School hosts National Final of ‘ICESCO Accelerator’ project (PHOTO) Society 11:12
First day of 35th World Trampoline Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 11:12
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed Oil&Gas 11:01
Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony of 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:55
We will surely watch rise of new top contenders at 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - FIG President Society 10:53
Price indexes of industrial and trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.17 Uzbekistan 10:52
Azerbaijan's transit opportunities can make it alternative to Suez Canal - Iranian official (Exclusive) Transport 10:50
Azerbaijan known as successful organizer of competitions in various sports disciplines - minister Politics 10:49
Iranian currency rates for November 18 Society 10:36
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 18 Tajikistan 10:36
Azerbaijan determines state duty for registration of cars based on engine size Economy 10:35
Qatar weighs 'attractive' Boeing offer for cargo jets Arab World 10:13
Armenia's actions on border with Azerbaijan - doomed to failure - Russian political analyst Politics 10:10
Azerbaijan amends state duties for registering mobile devices Society 09:54
Azerbaijan values Vatican's balanced position on conflict with Armenia - ambassador Politics 09:36
Saudi-led coalition targets Yemen sites after attempted drone attack Arab World 08:44
Grossi due in Tehran on November 22 Iran 08:26
BSTDB ready to continue with local currency operations in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Finance 08:00
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases exceed 960,000 Kazakhstan 07:45
India amends rules for registration of foreigners, electronic application now possible Other News 07:04
EU needs to take concrete steps on its relations with Turkey - Erdogan Turkey 06:47
Samuel Eto'o to run for Cameroon football presidency World 06:04
India has potential to grow at reasonably high pace in post-pandemic scenario: RBI Governor World 05:36
After scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, 13-year-old Hyderabad girl has her eyes on other 6 summits Other News 05:04
90% chipmakers have design footprint in India: Intel Other News 04:48
Belgium reinforces measures to combat spike in COVID-19 infections Europe 04:30
Canada's British Columbia declares state of emergency amid floods Other News 03:47
Turkey reports 23,867 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:05
5.5-magnitude quake hits 56 km WNW of Campo Gallo, Argentina Other News 02:24
Government preparing a white paper to challenge Global Hunger Index rank for India Other News 02:03
India resumes vaccine exports to 4 countries Other News 01:40
Aid to Afghanistan, movement of people discussed as US Special Envoy Thomas West visits India Other News 01:27
Libyan parliament speaker declares presidential bid Arab World 01:05
Death toll from attack rises to 53 in Burkina Faso Other News 00:32
Armenia may also lose Zangazur in case of war - Russian political analyst Politics 00:01
OSCE calls for de-escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 17 November 23:52
NATO expresses concern over persistent tension between Armenia, Azerbaijan Politics 17 November 23:42
Baku hands over body of Armenian military serviceman to Yerevan Politics 17 November 23:12
Turkey may start short term spot gas exports to Europe from Sakarya field Oil&Gas 17 November 22:36
Iran, Uzbekistan to develop agricultural ties Iran 17 November 22:13
Canada sends air force to help flood-stricken province, clear supply routes Other News 17 November 21:42
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds charity event together with ambassadors of World Championships (PHOTO) Society 17 November 21:18
Azerbaijan elected member of UNESCO Executive Board (PHOTO) Politics 17 November 20:56
