Azerbaijan Railways eyes co-op with German company in container transportation

The Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG intend to establish cooperation in the field of container transportation, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Railways.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between the first deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways Alirza Suleymanov and representatives of the German companies operating in transport, logistics and construction.

Suleymanov said that the Azerbaijani side welcomes the establishment of cooperation with Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG in the field of container transportation.

“The cooperation can be established with a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG - Metrans to transit containerized cargo through Azerbaijan from Europe to Central Asia, China and in the opposite direction,” first deputy chairman said.

Suleymanov said that Metrans could deliver containers to the Turkish seaports and could send them from there along the Azerbaijan - Central Asia – China route through the subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC - ADY Container company.

