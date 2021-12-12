Iran eyes increase in cargo movements in Iranian ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

The volume of cargo loaded and unloaded in Iranian ports increased by 16.8 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2021) to December 12, compared to the same period last Iranian year, Trend reports citing today's report of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

According to the report, about 105 million tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded in Iranian ports during the reporting period. Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, the figure stood at 90.5 million tons.

So, 37.3 million tons of crude oil and oil products were loaded and unloaded in Iranian ports within the mentioned period. This is an increase of 18.4 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year (31.5 million tons).

The volume of twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container shipments amounted to 1.45 million tons. This is an increase of 10.1 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year (1.32 million tons).

The volume of other container shipments was 16.8 million tons, which is 14.9 percent more than in the same period of the last Iranian year (14.6 million tons).

The general cargo volume stood at 14.6 million tons showing an 11.8-percent increase compared to the same period of the last Iranian year (13.1 million tons).

Dry bulk cargo volume reached 33.8 million tons. This is an increase of 17.7 percent compared to the same period of the last Iranian year (28.7 million tons).

The liquid bulk cargo was 2.97 million tons. This is 22.3 percent more than in the same period of the last Iranian year (2.43 million tons).

The cargo was loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports in Abadan, Arvandkenar, Astara, Imam Khomeini, Amirabad, Anzali, Bushehr, Tiab, Jask, Chabahar, Charak, Chavibdeh, Khorramshahr, Dayyer, Shahid Bahonar, Shahid Rajaee, Shahid Haqqani, Fereidoonkenar, Qeshm, Genaveh, Bandar Lengeh, and Noshahr.

