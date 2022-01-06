Kazakh Air Astana suspends flight from Almaty to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has canceled the flight on the Almaty-Baku-Almaty route, scheduled for January 6, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

"To date, the airline has canceled only one flight. Information on canceling flights for other dates is being specified," the airport said.

The plane on the Almaty-Baku route was supposed to land in the capital of Azerbaijan at 13:05 (GMT + 4) and depart in the opposite direction at 14:05 (GMT +4).

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev