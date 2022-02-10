Azerbaijan, Iran hold talks on establishment of two new border checkpoints
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Azerbaijan and Iran are holding discussions on the establishment of two more border checkpoints between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a press conference on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
According to the ambassador, one of the border checkpoints is planned to be in Parsabad County and the other in Khoda Afarin County.
“Detailed information will be provided on the matter,” Mousavi added.
---
Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
One of Azerbaijani Army tank units suddenly inspected by Central Staff of Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova (VIDEO)
ADB ready to provide funding to local private sector companies in Azerbaijan - country director (Exclusive)
President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview)
Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting program - Head Coach of Norway's Rhythmic Gymnastics Club
Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year