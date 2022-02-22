Russia’s Udmurt Republic interested in expanding co-op with Azerbaijan in railway sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the railway sector, Permanent Representative of the Head of the Udmurt Republic under the President of the Russian Federation, Deputy Prime Minister of Udmurtia Mikhail Khomich said at a meeting held on February 21 at the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports with reference to the company.

During the meeting, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov spoke about the work conducted on the railways of Azerbaijan, the construction of the Barda-Aghdam and Horadiz-Agband railways.

Gurbanov also spoke about the steps which have been taken recently in the field of railways, in particular, to upgrade and expand the locomotive fleet.

“Mikhail Khomich shared information about the economic and trade potential, export and investment opportunities of Udmurtia,” the message said. “Stressing that Azerbaijan is a reliable transport and logistics hub, the representative of the head of Udmurtia expressed interest in expanding the existing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the railway sector.”

Then the presentations of the companies represented in the Udmurt delegation were demonstrated.

The presentations covered the development and production of railway equipment, metal structures, railway products and parts, security systems, object detection system, automated railway level crossing system.

The representatives of the companies put forward the proposals for the development of software in the field of dispatching, transport and control systems, automation and information technologies in the field of freight transportation.

These companies are successfully cooperating with the Russian Railways OJSC, as well as the railway structures of several countries.

“Azerbaijan Railways company attaches the special importance to the cooperation with the international companies,” the message said.

