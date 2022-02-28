Turkmenistan and Turkey discuss trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Turkey have discussed expanding trade and textile industry partnership, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

This was discussed during a phone conversation between Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers and Mehmet Mus, Turkish Trade Minister.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the transportation sector, specifically the efficient use of transit corridors and air routes to improve bilateral trade relations.

Mus, for his part, stressed the importance of organizing regular meetings between representatives from relevant ministries and departments to facilitate practical joint work.

The cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkey is successfully developing in different directions.

If the volume of trade between Turkmenistan and Turkey was 47.5 million in 1992, it would have increased 226 times by 2021 to $1.7 billion.

Back in November 2021, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat, said that Turkey and Turkmenistan aim to increase mutual trade to $5 billion.

Turkish construction companies-contractors have implemented 1,061 projects worth $50 billion in Turkmenistan so far.