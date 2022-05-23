Importance of Middle Corridor growing due to current geopolitical situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The importance of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] is growing due to the current geopolitical situation in the region, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

Shafiyev made the remark at a roundtable event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan expert council on May 23 in Baku.

"There are many new issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. One of such initiatives as the Middle Corridor - the route from China to Europe, plays a big role in the current agenda. The importance of this project is growing, especially in connection with the current geopolitical situation in the region" he said.

According to the board chairman, agreements on the simplification of customs procedures between the two countries have already been signed, and there is potential for further development.

Shafiyev stressed that close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan should be actively developed.