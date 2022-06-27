Azerbaijani FM talks plans of expansion capabilities of BTK railway corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Expansion of capabilities of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway corridor (BTK) is planned, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing on the results of the first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkish and Kazakh Foreign Ministers, on June 27, Trend reports.

"Cooperation between our countries has been established. We signed the declaration on trilateral cooperation for the first time. We believe that cooperation in transports sphere is very important and promising,” Bayramov said.

“Baku Declaration, signed on June 27, will play an important role in the expansion of all these initiatives and the creation of an appropriate working group. The next meeting of working group within the framework of this declaration will be held in Kazakhstan in the coming months," Bayramov noted.

Minister added that he considers the interconnection of the regions of these three countries in all directions, the development of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), freight transport and the elimination of problems in these areas to be important.

Bayramov said that it is planned to expand the possibilities of BTK corridor within the framework of this cooperation.

"We discussed the new realities that have emerged since the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation. The Zangazur corridor plays a special role in the establishment of the route in the direction of the EU countries, Türkiye and Asia," Bayramov also said.