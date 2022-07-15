Port of Baku names planned time of commissioning Ro-Ro terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Ro-Ro terminal of the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) is planned to be commissioned in August 2022, the Port's Director-General Taleh Ziyadov said at the ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding with Turkish Albayrak Holding on July 15, Trend reports.

According to Ziyadov, within the framework of a joint partnership with the ports of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, it’s also planned to build the respective supply chain, and the Turkish holding Albayrak will also take part in the plan.

“Besides, the construction of a mineral fertilizer terminal is ongoing in the port. The primary performance indicators of this terminal will be calculated in the first quarter of 2023, and 49 percent of the share in this terminal will be transferred to Albayrak Holding," he added.