Russia names timing for completion of checkpoint reconstruction on border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The first stage of the reconstruction of the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint on the border between Russia and Azerbaijan is planned to be completed by the end of 2022, Trend reports via the Russian Ministry of Transport.

According to the ministry, work on the first stage of the reconstruction of the Yarag-Kazmalyar automobile checkpoint in the Dagestan section of Russia has been completed by 70 percent.

"At the moment, finishing work is being carried out in the service and production building for passing tourist groups, the building of the sanitary and quarantine post, equipment is being installed in the in-depth inspection box, commissioning is being carried out at the weight and size complex and work is being done to improve the territory of the canine service building," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that this checkpoint within the North-South transport corridor is of great strategic importance in ensuring the bilateral transit, export and import of goods between Russia and Azerbaijan.

"The reconstruction of the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint will increase its throughput by almost three times in terms of the number of vehicles and tourists (up to 1,400 vehicles and up to 5,100 people per day). At the same time, cargo turnover will be increased to about three million tons per year with the potential to grow to four million tons," added the ministry.