Transit cargo flow through Azerbaijan significantly increased - Azerbaijani deputy prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Transit cargo flow through the territory of Azerbaijan increased by 47 percent in the eight months of 2022, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said during an event, dedicated to the prospect of the development of North –South International Transit Corridor, Trend reports.

According to him Azerbaijan is working to strengthen the cooperation with its neighboring countries. Development of these relations opens up new opportunities, he said.

“Today’s meeting is aimed at adopting and discussing a number of projects including, signing them. Azerbaijan seeks to create infrastructure, that corresponds to the modern standards. Work in this direction continues,” Mustafayev stated.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is implementing projects in the railway field.

“The projects include construction of railway, repair centers, purchase of new locomotives. It’s also planned to start the construction of the second stage of Baku port,” Mustafayev noted.

He also stressed that Russia has a great role in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Russia supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, establishing peace in its region. Prospect for cooperation in trilateral format are very promising. Azerbaijan is interested in normalizing the relations with Armenia and sees no other alternative to establishing peace in this region," he pointed out.

“Azerbaijan has tree corresponding terminals. Moreover, work is being carried out to modernize state border checkpoints. It’s planned to finish the construction of highway by the end of the year," Mustafayev said.

"Second meeting of commission on demarcation of state border and opening of transport communication was held in Moscow on August 30, 2022. Work is this direction continues,” he said.

He also added that large scale work is being conducted on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including East Zangazur.

"Azerbaijan has completed the construction of a number of roads and airports. The construction of a number of railways in Karabakh has been partially completed. The construction of 1,543 kilometers of highways continues," Mustafayev said.

In addition,it's planned to build a road to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan through the territory of Iran, as well as lay power transmission lines.

"Azerbaijan ready for all initiatives in the field of cooperation with the countries of this region," Mustafayev added.