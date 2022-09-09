Signing ceremony of declaration on development of the North-South transport corridor held in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The signing ceremony of the declaration on the development of the North-South International Transport corridor after the first Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexandr Novak and Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran Rostam Ghasemi.

The sides stressed the importance of creating a working group to resolve the transport and transit issues and procedures through the territories of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran amid the development of the North-South corridor and intend to hold the first meeting within a month.

Furthermore, countries intend to prepare a draft agreement on the Rasht-Astara railway project within a month, and the document that welcomes the involvement of Iran's Chabahar port to the corridor.

During this meeting, the parties talked about the work done on the sites of the represented country. They also exchanged views on further steps and proposed further mechanisms that will contribute to accelerating the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor.