Azerbaijan's AZAL talks prices on tickets for Moscow-Baku flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Due to increased demand for flights from Russia to Azerbaijan, as well as questions arising in connection with the prices of air tickets for Moscow-Baku flights, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has released a statement on the cost of air tickets, Trend reports citing AZAL.

The prices are as follows:

- economy class 409 euros;

- business class - 769 euros;

- 'VIP-club' - 869 euros.

In addition to AZAL, flights from Russia to Azerbaijan are also operated by Russian airlines Aeroflot, Rossiya, Utair, Azimuth and others. Each airline independently forms its own pricing policy.

The cost of air tickets directly depends on demand, the number of free seats on the flight, the date of purchase of the ticket, the flight season and a number of other criteria.