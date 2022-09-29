Azerbaijan reveals time frame for opening of Zangilan International Airport

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 29. The opening of Azerbaijan's Zangilan International Airport is expected in mid-October 2022, Senior Advisor of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha) Araz Imanov told Trend on the sidelines of the I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks.

"The first flights to the Zangilan airport are scheduled to start in mid-October," he said.

He added that President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan would also attend the opening ceremony.