International airports in Karabakh are important component of Zangazur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Large-scale work is underway to restore and build infrastructure on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, thanks to which formerly displaced persons can return to their home after 30 years, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to the implementation of these major strategic infrastructure projects. Restoration work on the liberated territories fits into the country's development strategy. Investments into transport and energy infrastructure on the liberated territories give opportunities for economic growth of the country as a whole.

In this regard, the opening of Zangilan International Airport with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 20 was significant.

Azerbaijani economic expert Ilgar Valizade said the opening of the airport is an important event in terms of formation of a transport hub of regional significance.

"These airports, a system of road communications, railways, which will connect the western region of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and Türkiye, are connected with regional system of highways, regional and international system of international airports and with the emerging railway network in the region," he said.

"It's no coincidence that President Erdogan is also participating in the opening of these important facilities. Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the international airport in Artvin, Türkiye, which is a very important project, because it will ensure communication between the eastern regions of Türkiye and the western regions of Azerbaijan," Valizade stated.

He noted that railways constructed in Karabakh are also aimed at connecting Azerbaijan with Türkiye.

"Today we are witnessing the construction of the Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway and after the implementation of the Zangezur corridor construction project, this network will be merged with the railway network of Azerbaijan and Iran. We see that the Iranian side is also interested in participating in the construction of this transport infrastructure," he said.

Valizade stressed that implementation of all these initiatives (construction of airports, highways and railways) is aimed at forming new economic reality in the region.

"I want to remind that presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye participated in laying the foundation of Gumlag railway in Jabrayil. This is also another indicator that these projects are of significant importance. Central Asian countries consider Azerbaijan and Türkiye to be links between Central Asia and Europe. The growing rates of cargo transportation by all modes of transport indicate that the region needs a new transport infrastructure, an increase in throughput. All projects implemented by Azerbaijan are indicators that the country is ready to adequately respond to these processes," he added.

According to economic expert Emin Garibli, implementation of these projects attracts more investment into Azerbaijan's economy and creates sustainable economic growth.

"Implementation of these initiatives of Azerbaijan on its liberated territories gives an additional impetus to the development of the entire region," he said.

Thus, the world accepted the reality of Zangazur corridor, which will unite the entire Turkic world and change the transit significance of Azerbaijan, as well as the geo-economic landscape of the region. With the creative work being carried on Azerbaijan's liberated lands, the Head of state once again sends a message to the world that Karabakh is an Azerbaijani land.