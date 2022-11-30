Uzbekistan to construct road leading to Europe through Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Uzbekistan eyes constructing a road jointly with Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to provide access to Kazakhstan and further to European markets, Counselor of Uzbekistan's Embassy in Azerbaijan Mahamadjon Botraliyev said at the panel session on "Foreign markets and access thereto" on November 30, Trend reports.

According to him, the country adopted a new development strategy in 2019, which is supposed to provide for establishing additional transport networks on a long-term basis (by 2030).

"As part of this strategy, it is also scheduled to attract foreign investors to the country. The top countries investing in Uzbekistan's economy are Russia, the US and the EU countries. The majority of investments have been made in the textile and agricultural sectors," he said.

Speaking of cooperation with Azerbaijan, he noted that the trade turnover between the countries has risen sevenfold since 2018.

"This growth is a result of strengthening mutual collaboration in all directions," he added.