Countries within Trans-Caspian Route must accelerate digitalization process - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The participating countries of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route should accelerate the process of integration of electronic systems for cargo digitalization, Executive Director of the Port of Baku Taleh Ziyadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, it is necessary to arrange cargo transportation in such a way that border crossing is simplified as much as possible.

"Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan within the framework of a unified strategy, are working on the digitalization of document flow and integration of their systems," said Ziyadov.