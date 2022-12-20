Azerbaijan records freight traffic growth through TRACECA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Freight traffic through the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) totaled nearly 42.47 million tons from January through October 2022, up by 27 percent against the same period of 2021, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During this period, the cargo turnover through the mentioned direction exceeded 10.5 billion ton-kilometers, which was 32.6 percent more than in the first ten months of 2021.

Meantime, road freight accounted for over 22.9 million tons (54 percent), rail freight transport – over 13.9 million tons (32.8 percent), and sea freight transport – over 5.6 million tons (13.2 percent) out of Azerbaijan's overall cargo traffic volume.

Out of the total cargo transportation, more than 11.5 million tons (27.1 percent) came at transit cargo movement.