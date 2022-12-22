New RoPax ferry to be constructed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and Baku Shipyard LLC signed a contract on the construction of another RoPax ferry for carrying passengers, cars, and rail cars, ASCO told Trend on December 22.

The document was inked by Chairman of ASCO Rauf Valiyev and Chairman of the Baku Shipyard's Executive Board Elshad Nuriyev.

The sides noted that the new ferry boat is identical to the "Azerbaijan" and "Zarifa Aliyeva" ferries.

The new vessel will carry 100 passengers, 56 tank cars or 46 gondola cars, or 50 semi-trailers.

The ferry's total length will make up 154.5 meters, width – 17.7 meters, and board height – 7.5 meters. The permanent crew will be composed of 30 people.