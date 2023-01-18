AZAL successfully passes IOSA audit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has successfully passed the Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Trend reports .

The audit covers all aspects of the airline's activities that affect flight safety, including maintenance and flight operation, operational dispatch control, ground handling, cargo transportation, aviation security and the company's management organization.

The current IOSA registration in the air transport industry is proof of the reliability and high level of safety of the airline. The IOSA program is guided by internationally recognized quality auditing principles and is designed to ensure that audits are conducted in a standardized and consistent manner. According to IATA requirements, all member airlines of this international organization are audited by IOSA every two years in order to ensure compliance with about 1,000 IOSA safety and quality standards. The audits are conducted by IATA-accredited audit organizations, and the same organization cannot audit an airline twice in a row.