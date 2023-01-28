Number of ships repaired at Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard in 2022 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. A total of 98 vessels were repaired at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard in 2022, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) told Trend.

Out of the total number of vessels, 25 ships were overhauled, 43 of them passed dock repair, while 30 – running repairs. Meanwhile, 82 vessels were owned by ASCO, three – by the maritime transport flotilla, whereas 13 ships – by other organizations.

"Repairs were implemented in line with an international convention's requirements with the involvement of highly qualified ASCO specialists," the company said.

The ASCO offers a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services.

Furthermore, 33 various vessels were repaired at Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) in 2022. According to the company, 13 out of the total number of vessels passed major repair, 12 – dock repair, and eight – routine repair.

"The Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard and the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard are primarily aimed at repairing ships and technical equipment, as well as manufacturing various spare parts based on orders," the company's press service said.

In 2021, totally 106 vessels underwent repair in Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard and Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard carried out a major overhaul of 9 ships, dock repairs of 18 ships, and current repairs of 13 ships. Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard carried out a major overhaul of 18 ships, dock repairs of 35 ships, and current repairs of 13 ships.

In 2020, 71 vessels were repaired at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard.