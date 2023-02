The low-cost airline Buta Airways, a part of AZAL CJSC, announces the opening of the sale of tickets for the new route Baku-Sochi-Baku.

Sochi is a popular resort in Russia on the Black Sea coast.

Flights to the Black Sea coast will be operated from March 18 twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets are available at www.butaairways.az (“Budget”, “Standard” and “Super” fares). You can also purchase tickets via Buta Airways mobile app.