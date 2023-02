BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran is creating obstacles to the opening of the Zangazur corridor, but these hurdles will also be overcome and the Zangazur corridor will be opened, Member of Turkish Grand National Assembly Shamil Ayrim told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is not the same as it was 30 years ago.

"Türkiye is always on Azerbaijan's side. The Zangezur corridor will open, and we will travel from Türkiye to Azerbaijan in our cars," he said.