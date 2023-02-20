TRACECA to establish working group on digitalization of Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia) member countries endorsed the decision to establish a working group on digitalization of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor, the Press Service of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) told Trend.

Among the approved documents were the border crossing hotline concept, methods for assessing the new vehicle checkpoints, collection of statistical data on the TRACECA routes, the Legal Framework for Multimodal Transportation Review, which are designed to facilitate border crossing procedures and increase efficiency of cargo counting along the TRACECA corridor.

"TRACECA member countries intend to continue their efforts to improve documents for stakeholders of the Basic Multilateral Agreement on the proposed vessel for the cargo traffic in the Caspian Sea, the establishment of the TRACECA Foundation and Business Council, visa-free transport agreements for professional drivers along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor," the press service said.

In addition, the PS IGC participating countries appreciated the work done by the Basic Multilateral Agreement parties on International Transport for Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor for 2016-2026, as well as the results of the TRACECA Multilateral Permits for international road transport.