Azerbaijan talks preparations for building Gumlag station on Horadiz-Aghband railway (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 20. Preparations for the construction of the Gumlag station on the 48th kilometer section of the Horadiz-Aghband railway are in progress, Head of Construction Supervision Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Tural Abbasli told Trend.

Abbasli made the remark during a media tour on the railway construction progress.

According to him, work is currently underway on the construction of two auxiliary railway lines with a length of one kilometer each.

"This station will receive both passenger and freight trains on both sides of the railway line," Abbasli said.

The foundation of the Gumlag station, located on the section of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line passing through the Jabrayil district, was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 20, 2022.

Along with the Gumlag station, Horadiz, Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband stations are also planned to be built on the Horadiz-Aghband railway.