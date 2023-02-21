Azerbaijan, Russia's Dagestan discuss queues at border checkpoints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev met with the Chairman of the Government of Dagestan Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed issues of cargo transportation by rail and road, improvement of transport infrastructure and border checkpoints, as well as cooperation in the field of air transport.

"In addition, the importance of taking joint steps to timely and promptly resolve the issue of queues that occur because of trucks at border checkpoints was also noted," the ministry added.

On February 20, the Deputy PM of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani part of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia's Republic of Dagestan in the economic and humanitarian fields, Shahin Mustafayev, and Chairman of the Government of Dagestan, Chairman of the Dagestan part of the Commission Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov met in Baku. Following the meeting, Shahin Mustafayev and Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov signed an Action Plan for the development of key areas of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation for 2023-2025.