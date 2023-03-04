Azerbaijan Railways reveals schedule of Baku-Gabala-Baku railway trips

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Railway trips on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route in Azerbaijan will be carried out on weekends, the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

According to the press service, in the Baku-Gabala direction the train will depart on Saturdays at 08:00 (GMT +4) and arrive at 11:20, while in the opposite direction it will depart at 19:00 with arrival at 22:20.

Previously, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC announced launch of high-speed trains on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route from March 18, 2023.

One-way fare for railway trip on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route (standard class ticket) starts from 14 manat ($8.2), price of a business class ticket is 31 manat ($18.2), and a first class ticket - 93 manat ($54.7).