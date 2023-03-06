Construction of Azerbaijan's Barda-Aghdam railway to wrap up soon

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 6. The construction of Azerbaijan's Barda-Aghdam railway is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Nazim Talibov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting of the working group on transport, communications and High Technologies of the Interdepartmental Center operating at the Coordination Headquarters.

According to him, the length of this road is 57.6 kilometers.

"Four stations are expected to be built on this railway: Barda, Kocharli, Tazakand, and Aghdam. In addition, the design of the Barda-Aghdam railway has been completed by 90 percent, and we plan to start construction of the stations around the middle of this year," he added.