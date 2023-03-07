Saudi Arabian low-cost airline resuming flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Saudi Arabian Flynas low-cost airline is resuming seasonal flights to Baku, Trend reports via the airline.

Besides, Flynas plans to launch flights to 10 new destinations in the summer season.

According to the airline, these flights will be operated from Riyadh to the Maldives, Antalya (Türkiye), Tivat (Montenegro), from Dammam to Salalah (Oman), Istanbul, Trabzon and Tivat (Montenegro), and from Jeddah to Salalah and Bodrum.

Previously, along with Azerbaijan, Flynas operated seasonal flights to Prague, Vienna, Salzburg, Tbilisi, Batumi, Sarajevo, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh, Trabzon, and Bodrum.

In 2022, regular flights were made to Heydar Aliyev International Airport by 36 foreign air carriers, which transported record 2.2 million passengers.