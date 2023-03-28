Russian airline launches new routes to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Russian IrAero airline has launched flights on the new Novosibirsk-Baku-Novosibirsk route, Trend reports via the company.

Flights from Novosibirsk to Baku will be carried out twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays, and from Baku to Novosibirsk, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

"The first Novosibirsk-Baku flight is scheduled for March 31. The aircraft will depart from Novosibirsk at 14:00 (GMT+7) with arrive in Baku at 15:40 (GMT+4). The flight time will be four hours and 40 minutes. The return flight will be carried out at 23:10 (GMT+4) with arrival in Novosibirsk at 06:00 (GMT+7), and the flight time will be three hours and 50 minutes," the company said.

In addition, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) allowed IrAero to operate flights from Omsk to Baku. The airline plans to fly to the capital of Azerbaijan three times a week.

Currently, there are no direct flights from Omsk Airport to Baku.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, from 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 28, 2023, when entering Azerbaijan, foreign citizens and citizens of other countries permanently residing in these countries, as well as stateless persons, do not need to provide a COVID-19 passport.