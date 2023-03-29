Moldovan airline launches Chisinau-Baku flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Air Moldova airline has launched direct flights between Chisinau and Baku, Trend reports via the company's Facebook publication.

"Flights between Chisinau and Baku will be operated three times a week," the company said.

Departure from Chisinau will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 20:40 (GMT+3) with arrival in Baku at 01:00 (GMT+4), while a departure from Baku will be carried out on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 02:00 (GMT+4) with arrival in Chisinau at 04:40 (GMT+3).

In February of this year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the main air harbor of Azerbaijan, set a record by serving more than 310,000 passengers. This figure exceeded all previous years in February, including the pre-pandemic period.

Thus, if in February 2023 this figure was 312,883 people, then in the same period in 2019, this rate stood at 243,165 people. In February 2020, 2021, and 2022, the passenger flow of the Baku airport exceeded 270,000, 67,000, and 206,000 people, respectively.

The passenger traffic of all international airports in the country last month amounted to 367,000 people, while since the beginning of 2023, this figure has reached almost 790,000 people.