Belarusian Belavia plans to increase frequency of flights from Minsk to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Belarusian Belavia Airlines plans to increase the frequency of flights to Baku from April 26, 2023, Yulia Spichukova, Spokesperson for Belavia, told Trend.

According to Spichukova, the number of flights on the Minsk - Baku - Minsk route will increase to six times a week.

"The one-way flight on this route is 3 hours and 30 minutes. Flights are carried out on comfortable airliners of various types. Today, the number of flights on this route is four times a week," Spichukova said.

Furthermore, currently, flights on the Minsk - Baku - Minsk route are carried out on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.