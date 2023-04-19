Competitiveness of Azerbaijani cargo carriers growing at international level - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The implementation of the Quality Charter for Road Haulage Operations in Azerbaijan will allow increasing the number of international cargo carriers, operators and professional drivers, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the agency, the share of national carriers in the international transport market, in particular in Europe, is going to significantly increase. Moreover, it was noted that their competitiveness at the international level will be ensured.

"During the meeting of the Vehicles Team of the International Transport Forum, it was decided to introduce in Azerbaijan the requirements of the Quality Charter for Road Haulage Operations, implemented as part of the Multilateral Quota System of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport, to which Azerbaijan is a participant," said the agency.

The Quality Charter establishes common qualification standards for companies, managers and drivers and entered into force on 1 January 2016.

The agency said that according to this authoritative international institution, the regulation and management of international transportation in Azerbaijan are organized in accordance with the highest international requirements.

"International transportation operators, registered in Azerbaijan with multilateral and multiple annual licenses issued by the International Transport Forum, carry out cargo transportation to 43 European countries and back," the agency said.

The license is a document that is determined by an agreement between countries in accordance with the volume of traffic and is used for international cargo transportation. The exchange of this document is carried out between the two countries on an equal basis, determined on the basis of quotas, depending on the volume of traffic between the countries.