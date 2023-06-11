Joint venture for Middle Corridor being discussed - TITR Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The creation of a joint venture for the Middle Corridor is being discussed by the railway departments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Türkiye, TITR Secretary General Gaidar Abdikerimov told Trend.

According to him, work on the creation of a joint venture is in progress, and intensive negotiations are underway between the participating countries of this initiative.

"The creation of a joint venture will ensure high quality of inter-modal transport and logistics services, coordination of cross-border tariffs and the introduction of a unified IT platform for full automation of cargo transportation from China to Türkiye," he added.

It is planned to combine the international North-South corridor with the ports of the Caspian Sea as part of this joint venture, expanding the corridor to Iran and Arab countries along the Persian Gulf, East Africa, and India.