Dev't of transport links and expansion of transit potential are main priorities of Azerbaijan's transport policy - ABADA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The development of transport links and the expansion of the use of transit potential are among the most important priorities of Azerbaijan's transport policy, President of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Gabib Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the "Development of economic cooperation within the framework of the North–South International Transport Corridor: road transport as an important part of multimodal transportation" panel session during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF’23).

