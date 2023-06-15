Opening of Zangazur corridor to speed up cargo transportation via INSTC - ABADA (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 14:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The opening of the Zangazur corridor will speed up cargo transportation via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), President of Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Habib Hasanov said, Trend reports.

Hasanov made the remark at the panel session themed "Development of economic cooperation within the framework of the North-South international transport corridor: road transport as an important part of multi-modal transportation" during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF'23).

"Major international East-West and North-South corridors intersect in Azerbaijan. In this regard, I want to emphasize the recently discussed strategic importance of opening all transport corridors in the region. We think that the opening of the Zangazur corridor will accelerate cargo transportation along the INSTC," Hasanov said.

He added that consistent work is being carried out in Azerbaijan to ensure more favorable conditions for business and international trade in order to simplify border crossing in international cargo transportation.