Iran’s Khorramshahr port achieves over three-fold increase in cargo operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The volume of cargo loaded and unloaded at Iran's Khorramshahr port in the Khuzestan Province (south-western Iran) increased by 221 percent for the 4th month of the current Iranian year (June 22 through July 22, 2023), compared to the same month last year, Trend reports.

Approximately 302,000 tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded at the port during the 4th month. Of this, 277,000 tons were loaded and about 24,500 tons were unloaded.

Also, 276,000 tons of cargo were exported and 24,000 tons were imported through the Khorramshahr port for the reporting month.

At the same time, 443 tons of cargo were unloaded at this port for transit.

In addition, 29 tons of cargo were loaded and 1,060 tons were unloaded at the port for other purposes within the 4th month.

Some 5,430 tons of essential products, 22,000 tons of metal products, 246,000 tons of construction and mining materials, and 3,560 tons of equipment were loaded and unloaded in the Khorramshahr port in the 4th month of the current Iranian year.

Moreover, 5,480 leather products, clothing, fibers, paper, and wood materials, 82 tons of small and assorted goods and 16,900 tons of container products were loaded and unloaded in this port within the mentioned month.

In total, 12.1 million tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded in Iranian ports in the 4th month of the current Iranian year. Of that, 6.95 million tons were loaded and 5.18 million tons were unloaded. This is a decrease of 1.6 percent compared to the same month in the last Iranian year.

