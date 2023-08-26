Russian region expresses interest in joint construction of ships with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 26. Shipbuilders in the Astrakhan region of Russia are interested in fulfilling orders on the terms of industrial cooperation with Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by the Governor of the Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, during a meeting with the mayor of the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, Khojamyrat Ashyrmyradov, during which they discussed promising areas of cooperation.

He noted that Astrakhan factories could assemble ship hulls, and then they can be transported to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport of Turkmenistan and retrofitted at the Balkan shipyard.

Noting the special role of municipalities in interregional cooperation, the Governor proposed to intensify contacts between the cities of Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi by organizing mutual visits of delegations to discuss areas of joint work and inviting the mayor of the Balkan region to visit the Astrakhan region.

Khojamyrat Ashyrmyradov, in turn, spoke in detail about the implementation of transport and logistics projects, focusing on the potential of the Turkmenbashi seaport.

Furthermore, he added that the development of the port opens up wide opportunities for cooperation with the Astrakhan region in the transport and logistics sectors.

Meanwhile, the cooperation agreement between the Astrakhan region and the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, as well as the twinning agreement between the cities of Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi, were signed in 2022 in Moscow (Russia) on the eve of the first official visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Russian Federation.