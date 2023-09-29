Working Group on development of Middle Corridor discusses increase in cargo traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The General Assembly of the International Association of Transportation Regulators (IATR) of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the meeting of the Working Group on the development of this route took place in the Kazakh port city of Aktau, Trend reports.

According to the Port of Baku, the meeting was attended by specialized structures of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC), Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Romania.

The need to effectively use the potential of the Middle Corridor and attract more cargo to this route was emphasized during the discussions at the event. One of the main topics of discussion was the organization of container transportation along this corridor in a more efficient way.

In addition, the meeting discussed the steps that need to be taken to expand mutual cooperation.

Moreover, applications for new membership were assessed, the Kazakh logistics company "Eastcomtrans" and the Singapore company "Global DTC" were accepted into the organization.

The Trans-Caspian International Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, is an international corridor that starts in Southeast Asia and China and runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.