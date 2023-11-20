Turkmenistan to host forum for World Sustainable Transport Day

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 20. An International Scientific and Practical Conference 'Sustainable Transport: Contribution to Sustainable Development' and an exhibition dedicated to the adoption of the resolution 'World Sustainable Transport Day' will be held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on November 26, 2023, Trend reports.

This was reported to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, at a government meeting by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammetkhan Chakiyev.

He noted that representatives of the UN Development Program (UNDP) office, reputable international and regional transport structures, and large transport companies are expected to participate in the forum in a hybrid format.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to strengthening international cooperation in the field of sustainable transport, putting forward initiatives in this direction.

In this regard, the head of the transport agency was instructed to hold a high-level international scientific and practical conference dedicated to the World Day of Sustainable Transport.

Meanwhile, World Sustainable Transport Day is a global initiative dedicated to discussing and promoting sustainable approaches to the transport system.

This day is an opportunity for states, organizations, and citizens around the world to discuss issues of reducing the negative impact of transport on the environment, increasing energy efficiency, and increasing the availability of sustainable modes of transportation.

