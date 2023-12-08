EEC greenlights development plan for Eurasian transport corridors by 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved a comprehensive plan for the development of Eurasian transport corridors until 2025, Trend reports.

Citing the Eurasian Economic Commission, the paper includes ten measures aimed at implementing the core provisions of the EAEU transport policy, covering practically all aspects of the participating nations' transportation activities.

"The established comprehensive plan for the development of Eurasian transport corridors is a critical document for the nations of the EAEU. The paper is required for the ongoing development of the EAEU's unified transport space, the integration of the five nations' transport systems into the global transport system, and the realization and development of transit potential inside the Union," Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the EEC Arzybek Kozhoshev said.

The EEC states that the development of a comprehensive plan has become a logical continuation of the work on the creation and development of Eurasian transport corridors, the list of which was approved by the Order of the Board on October 26, 2021. The document has been prepared in accordance with the roadmap for the implementation of the Main Directions and stages of the coordinated transport policy of the EAEU countries from 2021 through 2023.

Meanwhile, at the initiative of Kazakhstan, a methodology is being developed to assess the impact of integration processes on the development of the economies of the EAEU member states.

The Eurasian Economic Commission will use the tools of country and cross-country input-output tables. Using this methodology, calculations of the total effect of integration on the economies of the EAEU member states will be carried out.

The Eurasian Economic Commission will use the data of each country, as well as the data of other countries' trade, to calculate the potential effect of integration on the economies of the EAEU member states.

It will also make it possible to calculate the contribution to GDP of indicators of mutual trade in goods and services, mutual investments, and migration of labor resources.