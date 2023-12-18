Azerbaijan working on improvement of non-cash payments system in public transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. In order to ensure the possibility of using all types of payment means in public transport in Azerbaijan, improvement of the current system of non-cash payments is being carried out, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".

"After updating the system, it will be possible to pay with all bank cards and mobile devices supporting contactless technology. Bank card payment will be tested on several routes starting next month. After the tests, it is planned to proceed to the initial implementation of the new payment system at the end of the first quarter of next year," he noted.

