Azerbaijan to use e-waybill for cargo transit as of new year - transport deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Electronic bill of lading (eBL) will be applied to cargo transportation in Azerbaijan from January 1, 2024, said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov during a panel speech at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.

According to Hummatov, the volume of road transportation increased by 75 percent last year and by 50 percent this year.

"Since last year, applicants have been received in electronic form, and permits have been issued in the quickest time possible. Some types of cargo necessitate escort and security. As a result, the procedure is becoming slightly more complicated. However, I'd want to point out that over 4,600 automobiles have been let through this system in the past. Not only heavy vehicles, but also other services in general, are being worked on in order to transition them to an electronic system," he added.

Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum started in Baku today, on December 21.

The forum will consider opportunities for expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various directions, and sign investment and cooperation agreements.

More than 600 representatives of state institutions and the private sector from both countries are taking part in the event.

Panel sessions covering the sectors of investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism are held within the forum.

