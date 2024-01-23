Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company sums up transportation data for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has published data on cargo transportation by its different types of vessels in 2023, Trend reports, referring to ASCO.

According to the information:

- ASCO tankers transported 4.9 million tons of oil and oil products.

- Ferries and Ro-Pax-type vessels transported 37,642 freight cars and 35,207 automobiles.

- ASCO bulk carriers transported 749,000 tons of cargo (the main part in the second half of the year).

- ASCO operates 54 vessels for various purposes, including 22 tankers, 13 ferries, and two Ro-Pax-type vessels.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company has been operating as a CJSC since 2014.

