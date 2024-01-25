Turkmenistan quadruples German transport means imports in five-year surge

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 25. Turkmenistan has been significantly increasing imports of transport means from Germany annually since 2018, including vehicles, aircraft, vessels, and associated transport equipment, a source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

Turkmenistan's import of transport means from Germany last year amounted to 58.78 million euros, four times more than in 2018, when it amounted to 12.98 million euros.

In general, Turkmenistan's imports of transport means from Germany from 2018 through 2022 amounted to about 170.88 million euros.

The largest volume of Turkmenistan's imports of transport means from Germany in recent years occurred in 2022, amounting to 58.78 million euros.

Nevertheless, only from January through November 2023, Turkmenistan imported transport means from Germany for a total amount of 65.88 million euros, which exceeds the volume of any of the years over a five-year period.

Turkmenistan's import of transport means from Germany over the past 5 years: